Drake has taken to social media, sharing that he is “so hurt” after his father, Dennis Graham, claimed that he lied about their relationship in order to boost his record sales.

During a recent interview with Nick Cannon on his Power 106 radio show, Graham addressed Drake having previously rapped about having an absentee father, in songs like “Look What You’ve Done.”

“I always been with Drake,” Graham refuted. “I talk to him, if not every day, then every other day. We really got into a deep conversation about that. I said, ‘Drake, why are you saying all of this different stuff about me? Man, this is not cool.’ He [said], ‘Dad, it sells records.’”

On Tuesday, the interview seemed to come to Drake’s attention, with the 32-year-old Canadian rapper appearing to react to Graham’s comments on Instagram.

“Woke up today so hurt man,” the rapper wrote on an Instagram Story posted on Tuesday. “My father will say anything to anyone that’s willing to listen to him. It’s sad when family gets like this, but what can we really do.”

“That’s the people we’re stuck with,” he continued. “Every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept.”

ET spoke with Graham earlier this year, and when asked about the greatest perk of being Drake’s father, he replied, “Love.”

Graham also said that he loved being a grandfather to the musician’s son, Adonis, and described the little boy as “beautiful.”

