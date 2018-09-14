Drake Is Not Dating 18-Year-old Model Bella Harris Despite Reports

Drake is not romancing 18-year-old model Bella Harris.

A source close to the rapper tells ET that despite recent rumors, Drake and Harris are not and have never been dating. Reports surfaced on Thursday that the "God's Plan" rapper enjoyed a private dinner date with Harris at RPM Italian in Washington, D.C. -- though Harris herself has denied the outing ever happened.

The model, whose father is legendary R&B music producer Jimmy Jam, wrote on Instagram that she was "happily working and dining" in New York City for Fashion Week.

That hasn't stopped fans from speculating that there might be something romantic going on between her and Drake, however. Last month, Harris posted a photo of the pair hugging, with the caption, "No place I’d rather be 💙." Judging by her Instagram history, she and Drake have known each other for at least two years.

Earlier this week, Heidi Klum revealed that she could've possibly been the woman in Drake's life -- though she wasn't exactly interested at the time.

"You snooze you lose. He called, like, a week too late,” the Project Runway host told Ellen DeGeneres of the 31-year-old rapper. "Someone who I know knows him and he asked to have my number and then he texted me. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so weird!’ but then I never texted him back because I found the love of my life.”

"Like, what do you say? You want to go out? And I’m like, ‘No.’ It’s better not to say anything. I’m embarrassed about it," added Klum, who is currently dating Tom Kaulitz. "Drake, I’m sorry I didn’t text you back.”

