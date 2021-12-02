Drake -- a bona fide rapper whose global reach is into the hundreds of millions -- got treated like an average Joe at a recent NBA game, and the artist had a good laugh about it.

Champagne Papi took to Instagram on Wednesday night to joke about his "new parents" after a couple at the Rockets-Thunder game in Oklahoma City wondered out loud if he's famous. The question proved to be quite the knee-slapper for Drake, who couldn't help but document the humbling moment with a selfie.

Drake / Instagram

Drizzy was sitting in the front row when an NBA camera panned to him and appeared to show him on the jumbotron. Drake mugged for the cameras and he appeared to say hello to someone on the court when, out of nowhere, the older gentleman next to him appears to ask him, "Are you famous?"

Drake in the building for the Rockets-Thunder game 🦉 pic.twitter.com/hsI2JRlc1b — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 2, 2021

Drake got a nice laugh out of it, and he really seemed to enjoy the moment because he then ordered the camera to be focused on his new friends, who seemed to take it all in stride.

By the way, Drake was in town to support OKC guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who hails from The Six. Gilgeous-Alexander gave Drake something to cheer about after dropping a game-high 39 points.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kanye West Makes Peace Offering to Drake After Longtime Feud This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Virgil Abloh Dead at 41: Drake, Hailey Bieber and More Pay Tribute

Drake and Kanye West Show Proof of Squashed Beef in New Photos

Drake Rocks Cowboy Look for Star-Studded Birthday Costume Party