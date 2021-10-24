Drake celebrated his birthday in cowboy style. The Certified Lover Boy artist donned a wild west-inspired ensemble for a special costume party commemorating his birthday on Saturday.

The artist -- who actually turned 35 on Sunday -- hosted a pre-Halloween costume party as his b-day bash at Goya Studios in Los Angeles.

Drake turned up to the star-studded event -- which Drake themed as "Chico Amante," Spanish for "Lover Boy," People reports -- rocking an impressive Western wear cowboy ensemble.

The stylish look included a wide-brimmed white Stetson hat, a tan leather jacket covered in western-style fringe, a denim shirt and a bolo tie.

Many of Drake's famous friends came out to commemorate his birthday at the star-studded celebration, including Offset, Chris Brown, Jack Harlow, Larsa Pippen, Future, Draya Michele, Shay Mitchell 24Goldn and Nikita Dragun, among others.

Drake was honored and toasted for his birthday, of which the artist posted videos and reposted guests' videos, to his Instagram story.

French Montana, who helped to lead a toast and sing "Happy Birthday" to Drake during the party, shared a number of videos from the event.

One post featured a particular design element from the "Chico Amante" festivities -- a stack of white bricks made up to look like packaged cocaine, stamped with that phrase across the front, in true Scarface-inspired fashion.

Drake's 35th birthday come shortly after the celebrated artist rang in his son Adonis' 4th birthday two weeks ago.

The proud dad threw his little boy a race car themed b-day bash, and posted a number of beaming selfies to Instagram alongside his son. Check out the video below to hear more!

