Drakeo the Ruler Dead at 28
Drakeo the Ruler, a rapper best known for tracks like "Talk to Me" and "Risky," died on Saturday night at the age of 28 after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert, where he was set to perform.
Scott Jawson, a publicist for Drakeo, confirmed the tragic news to ET Sunday, saying, "Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Drakeo the Ruler."
According to the L.A. Fire Department, paramedics responded to reports of stabbing at the stadium in Exposition Park around 8:40 p.m. The man, later identified as the L.A. based rapper, was transported to the hospital where he was reported to be in critical condition.
Drakeo, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, later died from his injuries, according to law enforcement sources.
The Los Angeles Police Department sent out an alert about the stabbing Saturday night, sharing that the incident is still under investigation.
Following Drakeo's stabbing, the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival's organizers brought the event to a halt, cancelling the concert before headliners like Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent even performed. In a statement shared to Twitter, attendees were urged to head to the closest exit and leave the stadium.
"The Once Upon a Time in L.A. Fest is ending early. All performances are now over," a statement from the festival organizers read. "Please head to the closest exit and head eastbound on MLK."
Snoop Dogg, who helped organize the festival in addition to being one of the performers who was set to headline the event, released a statement about Drakeo's passing Sunday morning.
"I'm saddened by the events that took place last night at the Once Upon a Time in LA festival," Snoop shared on Instagram. "My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Drakeo the Ruler. I'm not with anything negative and as one of many performers, I was there to spread positive vibes only to my city of L.A. Last night I was in my dressing room when I was informed about the incident and chose to immediately leave the festival grounds. My prayers go out to everyone affected by the tragedy. Please take care, love one another and stay safe ya'll. I'M PRAYING FOR PEACE IN HIP HOP."
Several other celebrities and fellow rappers, including Drake and Saweetie, who both collaborated with rapper, shared their reaction to Drakeo's death, with Drake writing that the 28-year-old always "picked my spirt up with your energy."
"Nah man, this s**t isn't right," Drake wrote alongside a photo of the late rapper. "For real, wtf are we doing. Always picked my spirit up your energy. RIP Drakeo."
Saweetie, who worked with Drakeo on "Risky," shared a black-and-white photo of the slain rapper with a crying and prayer hands emoji.
The "Best Friend" rapper also took to Twitter to share her thoughts on his passing, writing that Drakeo was always "hella cool and respectful."
