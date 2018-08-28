It's been a big month for Sofia Sanchez.

Last Monday, Drake surprised his 11-year-old fan, who did the "In My Feelings" Challenge earlier this month while awaiting a heart transplant at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago. Nearly a week later, Sofia -- who was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a condition that often results in heart failure, over the summer -- received news that she would be getting the transplant.

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday night, the pre-teen is seen getting the news for the first time. “My birthday wishes are -- and it did happen, well one of them did,” she says in the clip. “To meet Drake and that one did happen, and it was great. And my other wish is to get a heart -- which is gonna happen soon.”

Sofia's mother then announces," Well guess what, it happened today. You’re getting a new heart."

“I’m getting a heart mom! Oh my God!” Sofia exclaims.

OMG !!!!!!! A post shared by Sofia (@sofiamireya2018) on Aug 26, 2018 at 1:45pm PDT

After his shows in Chi-Town last week, Drake visited Sofia at the hospital, sharing the sweet moment on his Instagram.

"Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball💙💙💙," the 31-year-old rapper captioned a black-and-white photo of the two. He also posted a second snap of the young fan sitting on her hospital bed and wearing a hat from his new Scorpion merchandise.

😍💙😍 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 20, 2018 at 1:03pm PDT

While doing the "In My Feelings" Challenge earlier this month, Sofia confessed that it was her hope that she would meet Drake. "I love your music and I was hoping that you could come and cheer me up for my birthday or anytime this week," she expressed in the video.

The "In My Feelings" Challenge became a total sensation after viral star Shiggy created the dance craze. Earlier this month, Drake dropped the star-studded music video for the hit single. Check it out below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Drake Enlists the Creator of the 'In My Feelings' Challenge for Star-Studded Music Video

Drake Meets the ‘In My Feelings’ Viral Dance Challenge Creator

Drake Gives Away $1 Million in New 'God's Plan' Video -- Watch!

Related Gallery