Drake Meets the ‘In My Feelings’ Viral Dance Challenge Creator

Drake has united with the creator of the now-famous "In My Feelings" Dance Challenge, social media personality and comedian Shoker.

The 31-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of himself with the creator of The Shiggy Show, who on June 29 showed off a new dance set to Drake's latest single from his album Scorpion.

"Met the legend on the night we went number one. ✅🙏🏽🙌🏽 @theshiggyshow," the "Nice For What" rapper wrote alongside the snap. Shoker reposted the same pic on his social media page, writing, "Life Is Amazing It Is What It Should Be. 🙏 @champagnepapi ⭐️ #DoTheShiggy." He also posted an Instagram Story video of himself meeting Drake and doing the dance for him.

Since the comedian posted his video, many celebrities have taken him up on the challenge, including This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson, New York Giants pro Odell Beckham Jr., Ciara and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Kevin Hart and many more.

Among the most epic videos came from none other than Will Smith, who took it to the next level by doing the dance on top of the famous Chain Bridge in Budapest.

"Last day in Budapest. I woke up #InMyFeelings. I'ma Keep It 💯... I was TERRIFIED up there," he captioned the video. "That’s why my dance moves is all STIFF! Haha #InMyFeelingsChallenge #DoTheShiggy."

For more on the "In My Feelings" challenge, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Will Smith Takes the Drake 'In My Feelings' Challenge to the Next Level Atop a Bridge in Budapest

All the Stars Doing Drake's 'In My Feelings' Viral Dance Challenge -- Sterling K. Brown, Ciara & More!

Drake Shows His Intense Emotions While Cheering on Serena Williams at Wimbledon: Pics

Related Gallery