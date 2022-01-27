Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson Reminisce About Their Open Relationships With Luke and Owen Wilson
Drew Barrymore Gives a Sneak Peek of Her Date With Help From the…
'Abbott Elementary' Sneak Peek: Ava Surprises Janine With a New …
'The Blacklist' Sneak Peek: Ressler and Cooper Have a Moment of …
‘Encanto’ Voice Cast Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look in Hilarious O…
'Mayor of Kingstown' Finale Sneak Peek: Jeremy Renner Gets Into …
'This Is Us' Sneak Peek: Jack Is Worried His Kids Will Forget Hi…
Dakota Johnson Subtly Shaded Jesse Eisenberg
Jane Campion Gives PSIFA Acceptance Speech and Pays Tribute to '…
Julia Fox on Kanye West Romance, Being a Fan of Kim Kardashian a…
Remembering Betty White: 'The Golden Girls' Glory Days and a Loo…
Wendy Osefo on Bringing 'RHOP' Drama to 'Project Runway' and Bec…
TV Show Secrets From ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘Seinfeld’ and More
New Year's Eve 2021! How to Celebrate With Ciara and Miley Cyrus
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Heading Towards an Engagement…
Cynthia Nixon on ‘And Just Like That’s Finale and Premiere of Ne…
Bill Murray Discusses Rumor He’s Playing Villain Opposite Paul R…
‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey and Stacey Dish on Season 3 and Darcey…
'Euphoria' Cast on Their Close Bond Amid a 'Chaotic' Season 2 (E…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
Ah, to be young in Hollywood. Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson catch up and reminisce on the good times during Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
"When we first met, we were young and wild," Drew, 46, recalls as Kate, 42, agrees.
"Chez Jay's in Santa Monica with Luke Wilson," Kate says, noting that she and Luke were filming the 2003 movie Alex & Emma together at the time.
"I was dating him, I think," Drew says of Luke. "But I think he was also dating other people. It was an open relationship, we were young."
Kate laughs off that time, adding, "I've been there with a Wilson too," in reference to Luke's older brother, Owen Wilson.
Kate and Owen met on the 2006 film You, Me & Dupree and had an on-off romance until splitting for good in 2008.
"It's so funny because when you're young it's like, 'It's low stakes. We're just young, we're having fun, we're playing, acting, hanging out,'" Drew recalls. "You're not taking it all so seriously, and it was fun and we had the best time."
RELATED CONTENT:
Drew Barrymore on How the 'Queer Eye' Guys Helped Her Date Again
Keanu Reeves Recalls Taking 16-Year-Old Drew Barrymore on Joyride
How Machine Gun Kelly Inspired Drew Barrymore to Discuss Her Sobriety