On Wednesday, Drew Barrymore shared a video of her emotional reaction to re-watching her film, The Wedding Singer, in which she starred alongside Adam Sandler.

In the clip, the actress and television host, 48, is shown sitting down and enjoying the first movie she ever collaborated with Sandler, 57, on.

"I love you so much @adamsandler. The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it," Barrymore captioned her post.

Struck by the moment, Barrymore decided to push back her yoga class so she could finish the movie, which kicked off a decades-long on-screen partnership with the comedian.

"We made such a good movie, I love you so much, Happy New Year," she says in the video, wiping away tears. "What year is it that we met in the newsroom? 1922?"

The Wedding Singer was released in 1998 and remains a fan-favorite romcom. The film, which also stars Christine Taylor, Alexis Arquette and Matthew Glave, has an 80 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes from more than 250,000 audience reviews.

In the movie, Sandler stars as Robbie, a wedding singer and recently jilted groom who's enlisted by Julia (Barrymore) to help plan her wedding. Along the way, though, he falls in love with her and works to win her over before she ties the knot with someone else.

The chemistry between the two actors was so palpable that they went on to star in two more films together, 2004's 50 First Dates and 2014's Blended. Underneath her post, The Drew Barrymore Show host received more than 7,000 comments from fans telling her just how much the movie holds up to this day.

"We looooove you in this!!! It was playing in my Mexican restaurant the other day and I had to stop and watch 🥹🥹🥹," Hunger Games actress Leven Rambin wrote.

"I just watched it too!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️you’re the best ever," another person wrote.

