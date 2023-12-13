Matt Bomer Kisses Drew Barrymore and Her Reaction Is Priceless

Drew Barrymore got a real treat during the Wednesday episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. The 48-year-old host welcomed Fellow Travelers co-stars Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey to discuss their racy Showtime series, when she brought up one thing she and Bomer had in common.

"I'm proud to say that we actually kissed the same man who is also gay, Andrew Rannells," Barrymore shared of the Broadway actor.

"Well, I think that we should round it out. We have to close the circle," Bomer, 46, declared before leaning in to lock lips with Barrymore.

The longtime actress fell back in her seat in shock after the moment, declaring, "This is the only action I get!"

'The Drew Barrymore Show'/YouTube

Barrymore joked about her love life, saying, "I never meet a straight man I'm attracted to. I only am attracted to gay men. What is wrong with me?"

Barrymore is currently single following her 2016 split from her ex-husband and the father of her two daughters, Will Kopelman. Bomer has been married to Simon Halls since 2011, and the couple shares three children.

Bomer is currently starring alongside Bailey, 35, in the erotic Showtime series, Fellow Travelers, and Bailey, a Bridgerton alum, shared that his 93-year-old grandmother has seen both the racy regency drama and his new show.

"She says, 'You know, it's not quite like how they used to make them,' when it comes to Bridgerton," he told Barrymore on Wednesday's show.

But when it came time for his grandmother to watch Fellow Travelers, Bailey had his sister ask his grandmother about her reaction to the raunchy scenes.

Ben Mark Holzberg/SHOWTIME

"She just said, 'I didn't know he had it in him,'" Bailey quipped.

Bailey and Bomer recently opened up to GQ about exploring their characters' more kinky sides.

"There's no shame attached to that," Bailey told the outlet. "And I do think Matt's character detonates something in Tim. It's a gift to meet someone [who does the] radical act of helping you feel less shame and understand that intimacy can be explored in so many different ways."

