Drew Barrymore shared a special moment with Lisa Frankenstein director Zelda Williams.

On Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the host became emotional as she spoke to Zelda about her late father, Robin Williams', impact.

"Your father was the great Robin Williams," Drew told Zelda as the audience applauded. "Because he means so much to so many people. And I got the privilege of meeting him for the first time when I was seven in 1982. Steven Spielberg brought him to Saturday Night Live that I was hosting...at seven...I wasn't nervous until your dad came, and then I got nervous."

Drew continued to dote on Robin's legacy, while Zelda listened.

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

"He's so wonderful and he's put so much beauty into this world and he means so much to people," she said. "I'm so thrilled that you're continuing to carry out your family legacy."

Zelda was joined by Lisa Frankenstein stars Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton, who also clapped and shared the audience and Drew's sentiments.

Robin died by suicide in 2014. He was 63.

In January, Zelda spoked to ET about the moments where she was inspired by her father, after visiting on the set of his films when she was younger.

Getty

"I was fascinated by it early," the 34-year-old said when asked if she remembers the first set she ever visited. "When you're that young, I don't think you grasp that it's a job, really; just like a fun thing you go and visit."

For Zelda, the pivotal moment on set with her father came when she visited him while he was working on 1999's Bicentennial Man.

"That was when I was old enough to really understand that there was a whole bunch of jobs you could also do," Zelda told ET. "And that set was really beautiful. Chris Columbus runs a really wonderful set and he's such a kind human that I think you weren't walking into a space that felt tense as well. So, really, it gives you a false sense of security in our industry because then you go and you're like, 'Oh, none of these things get to be made anymore.' Like these huge sets."

Lisa Frankenstein is now playing in theaters.

RELATED CONTENT: