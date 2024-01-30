Zelda Williams has fond memories of visiting her late father, Robin Williams, on the set of his movies when she was a little kid. It was a fantasy world to her, mystified upon learning everything was an occupation and everyone was there to do a job. And it was later, as she got older, that Zelda became inspired by one of her father's films to do what she does now.

The 34-year-old director walked down memory lane while speaking to ET's Ash Crossan as she recalled growing up under the spotlight that loomed large over her late father, the brilliant actor and comedian who tragically died by suicide in August 2014. He was 63.

"I was fascinated by it early," Zelda says when asked if she remembers the first set she ever visited. "When you're that young, I don't think you grasp that it's a job, really; just like a fun thing you go and visit."

As she got older, Zelda remembers visiting her father on the set of the 1999 sci-fi comedy-drama Bicentennial Man, directed by Chris Columbus.

Getty

"That was when I was old enough to really understand that there was a whole bunch of jobs you could also do," Zelda says. "And that set was really beautiful. Chris Columbus runs a really wonderful set and he's such a kind human that I think you weren't walking into a space that felt tense as well. So, really, it gives you a false sense of security in our industry because then you go and you're like, 'Oh, none of these things get to be made anymore.' Like these huge sets."

Zelda's Hollywood career began on the small screen, appearing in the 1994 TV film In Search of Dr. Seuss. She'd also go on to lend her voice on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles before landing roles on Criminal Minds and Jane the Virgin, among other things. She'd eventually direct music videos and a short comedy with 2018's Shrimp.

She's now making her feature-length directorial debut with the upcoming American horror comedy, Lisa Frankenstein, starring Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest and Carla Gugino. The film is set in 1989 and it follows goth teen Lisa Swallows (Newton), who brings a handsome corpse (Sprouse) back from the dead.

Lisa Frankenstein hits theaters Feb. 9.

RELATED CONTENT: