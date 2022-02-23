In the case of celebrities who regularly influence us to try out new beauty and skincare products, Drew Barrymore reigns supreme. From facial sprays and makeup highlighters to hair tools from her own brand, Flower Beauty, the star regularly takes to Instagram to showcase her latest and greatest beauty finds -- and our own skincare routines are seriously better because of it.

Barrymore -- who just celebrated her 47th birthday on Tuesday -- always boasts an enviable radiance. And in March of 2020, the actress and talk show host actually shared on Instagram that one of her staple beauty essentials comes in the form of Sunday Riley's Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment -- a multipurpose lactic acid formula which works to brighten the appearance of dark spots and clarify the skin, leaving a more nourished glow.

In the post, Barrymore revealed that she used the treatment weekly, saying: "It’s an all-in-one lactic acid treatment and I just do it maybe once, two times a week. And it has this lemony fresh sort of functional scent, but it’s really great because it kind of is doing this amazing polish to your face."

She continued in praising the product, revealing: "If I just try this once or twice a week, I see a huge difference in the brightening, the tightening and the youthening of my skin."

As skincare experts and TikTok users alike can agree, Sunday Riley products are undeniable cult-favorites -- and now also Drew Barrymore-approved too. Talk about a beauty seal of approval!

Looking for more celeb-loved skincare and beauty inspiration? Honestly same. Check out the royal-approved anti-aging treatment used by Kate Middleton and shop the best Amazon deals on anti-aging skincare products.

