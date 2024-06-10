On a recent episode of the Drew Barrymore Show, a roundtable of renowned beauty experts chatted with the host, actress and entrepreneur about the power of feeling great about how you look. Before the show, celebrity makeup artist and beauty mogul Charlotte Tilbury recreated Barrymore's iconic Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle premiere makeup look on her while high-profile hairstylist Chris Appleton styled her locks.

In a behind-the-scenes Instagram post, even Barrymore was shocked by the stunning results. She said, "I feel like that girl again." Barrymore — who said she could not stop smiling — was especially smitten with a lip product that Tilbury applied. "You changed my life today with this Plumpgasm," Barrymore said, adding, "As soon as it dried down, I was like more, more, more."

According to a press release, Charlotte Tilbury's new plumping glosses are "an ultra-comfortable oil-infused gloss that gives a boost of lasting hydration for silky smooth, fuller-looking lips."

Shop the Barrymore-approved gloss below and a few other pieces that helped recreate the sultry, timeless look.

