Drew Barrymore Says This Lip Gloss 'Changed My Life' While Recreating Her Iconic 'Charlie's Angels' Look

The Drew Barrymore Show
The Drew Barrymore Show/Facebook
By Erica Radol
Updated: 5:27 PM PDT, June 10, 2024

A new plumping lip gloss made Barrymore gush during a recent episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show.'

On a recent episode of the Drew Barrymore Show, a roundtable of renowned beauty experts chatted with the host, actress and entrepreneur about the power of feeling great about how you look. Before the show, celebrity makeup artist and beauty mogul Charlotte Tilbury recreated Barrymore's iconic Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle premiere makeup look on her while high-profile hairstylist Chris Appleton styled her locks.

In a behind-the-scenes Instagram post, even Barrymore was shocked by the stunning results. She said, "I feel like that girl again." Barrymore — who said she could not stop smiling — was especially smitten with a lip product that Tilbury applied. "You changed my life today with this Plumpgasm," Barrymore said, adding, "As soon as it dried down, I was like more, more, more." 

According to a press release, Charlotte Tilbury's new plumping glosses are "an ultra-comfortable oil-infused gloss that gives a boost of lasting hydration for silky smooth, fuller-looking lips." 

Shop the Barrymore-approved gloss below and a few other pieces that helped recreate the sultry, timeless look.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm Plumping Lip Gloss

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm Plumping Lip Gloss
Ulta

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm Plumping Lip Gloss

Tilbury used the lighter color on Barrymore, and we love both shades because they help moisturize lips while giving a lovely hint of color alone or over lipstick. 

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner
Ulta

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner

One of the best lip liners available, Lip Cheat is soft, pigmented and is said to last for hours. Tilbury used the shade Iconic Nude on Barrymore. 

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G lipstick in Runway Royalty

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G lipstick in Runway Royalty
Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G lipstick in Runway Royalty

Barrymore's shade is a Charlotte Tilbury online exclusive. Runway Royalty is a nude rosy-peach lipstick with a dewy, satin-finish lip look that pairs perfectly with Plumpgasm.

