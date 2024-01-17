New year, new outlook on dating. That's the approach Drew Barrymore is taking in 2024, so get ready, fellas!

The daytime talk show host shares her new approach to dating on Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. The topic of dating first comes up when she discusses it with guest Dan Levy, who reveals he's been single for a while and "can barely find a date" on a dating app.

The 48-year-old host then interjects, saying, "I never find a date on the apps. Well, that's not true. The only dates I've ever gone on in the last seven years, which are very few and far between, are on an app."

Ross Mathews, Barrymore's co-host, then reads a fan letter asking Drew if she has "a fresh outlook on dating for 2024." Barrymore in the past has been open about her uneasiness when it comes to dating, though at times she also hasn't been afraid to shoot her shot. And it was back in October on her show when she revealed the person she had been seeing "in and around the last three years" is someone she met on the dating app, Raya.

Nevertheless, Barrymore, who split from the father of her two kids, Will Kopelman, in 2016, is hellbent on getting over her fear of putting herself back out there.

"No matter how badly you've ever been hurt, you have to not believe that that is what is in your future or that someone else deserves that baggage, but you have to be brave and you have to be convinced that each individual circumstance and situation is probably gonna present differently," she says in response to the letter. "It is not the repetitive fear in your mind that you project. I don't want to get into a type of dynamic that's going to disrupt my life or hurt my feelings. I have two kids, friends, a job. It's very abundant ... I have to get rid of my fear."

It's unclear where she stands with the man she brought up on her October show during an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow, but at the time, Barrymore said the relationship had taken a big step forward.

"I invited him to a wedding next weekend, and he said, 'Wow, after three and a half years you are going to invite me to a wedding?'" Barrymore said at the time.

Check local listings and tune in Wednesday for the full show.

RELATED CONTENT: