Drew Carey opened up about the darkest chapters of his mental health journey during an emotional interview on this week's episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?

In a conversation with host Chris Wallace, Carey, now 65, revealed the depth of his struggles during his teenage years, disclosing two suicide attempts that occurred when he was 18 years old and in his early 20s.

"I think that suicide attempts were calls for help. I was so mad that everybody was having a good time, and I was just tired of my life and who's gonna miss me? I have a lot of that still, like, 'Who's gonna miss me?' type of thing," Carey shared, shedding light on the profound loneliness and despair that characterized those times.

The Price Is Right host has previously touched upon his battles with depression, acknowledging that he "was depressed for a long time." However, he also emphasized that he found a way to turn things around by learning how to believe in himself and setting goals, often turning to self-help books for guidance.

"I read every single one I can get a hold of, and I still do. I read that stuff all the time still. I am always coming out bigger, better, stronger, and happier," Carey shared in a 2007 interview with Today, reflecting on his journey toward self-improvement.

In the recent interview with Wallace, Carey provided an update on his current mental health status. He remains grounded and humble, expressing that success has not "spoiled" him. He acknowledged the transformative power of his success, helping him develop resilience against personal attacks and negative criticisms.

"I'd like to say no. But it's changed a lot of things for me. Like, don't take things personally. I took everything personally. If somebody wrote a bad review, I'd be like, 'What the hell? Coming after my money?'" he candidly recalled. "All that's gone."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

