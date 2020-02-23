Drew Carey Tearfully Pays Tribute to Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick

Drew Carey is remembering his late ex-fiancée, Amie Harwick. On the most recent episode of Drew Carey’s Friday Night Freak-Out, his Sirius XM show, the 61-year-old comedian tearfully opened up about his relationship with the late therapist.

Harwick died last week after a fall off the third-story balcony of her apartment, according to CBS Los Angeles. Police had been called to the residence by Harwick's roommate, who told authorities she was being assaulted in the apartment. Harwick’s ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested in connection with her death.

"Back in September 2018, I was in a beautiful, great, best relationship of my life with a woman named Amie Harwick," Carey began. "She was a sex therapist and mental health advocate. She had a PhD and a master’s degree, and she was beautiful and fun, and cared deeply about people and improving their lives and was just a joy to be around. I was so in love with her."

Carey, who tweeted a Change.org petition aimed to help reform domestic violence laws following Harwick's death, went on to say that he is "so broken up" about the loss.

"Even after we broke up, we still loved each other very much. Even though we broke up the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me back," he explained. "I could never hear these songs again without thinking of her... I loved her very much."

I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did. pic.twitter.com/xMkQIwR6d6 — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) February 17, 2020

Carey continued by praising Harwick as "a beautiful person who didn’t deserve to die like she did," before playing a set of songs that included Frankie Valli and the 4 Seasons' "Can’t Take My Eyes Off You," Rascals' "A Girl Like You," and Three Dog Night’s "Old Fashioned Love Song."

As Carey explained earlier in the episode, he'd often share the set for his upcoming show's with Harwick when they were together. One week, he made a set just for her, a gesture he said caused her to tear up. The former couple, Carey said, went on to play that particular music "all the time for each other."

"We would sing the words in each other’s ears. We would hold each other and dance in the kitchen to it and slow dance in the bathroom to it, and the office, living room or where we were. I would hold her and we would hold hands in the car and listen to it. We would sing to each other," he said. "All these songs were so important to us and I want to play them for you, so you can hear how much we loved each other through these songs."

At the end of his tribute, Carey said that he'll likely take a couple of weeks off because he's in "no position to work or entertain anybody right now."

"But I wanted to get this set out there for her and just put it out there how I loved her," he added.

