The woman who had been charged with striking and killing Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles' and her friend Lauren Lew's children with her car has been found dead in her home from an apparent suicide.

Dorothy Bruns was indicted earlier this year on charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault after she allegedly drove her car through a crosswalk, killing Miles' daughter, 4-year-old Abigail, and Lew's son, 1-year-old Joshua.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to ET that police were called to Bruns' Staten Island home for a wellness check after a friend said she hadn't heard from her. When police arrived, Bruns was found unconscious and unresponsive in a bedroom with no obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency medical responders.

When the crash occurred in March, Bruns had allegedly been driving her car westbound on 9th street when she allegedly ran a red light and struck a group of pedestrians, including Miles, Lew, and their children. According to CBS 2 New York, Bruns, 44, told investigators at the time she had suffered a seizure before the incident. Prosecutors said a doctor had told Bruns to not drive, and her driving record revealed several past violations, including speeding and running red lights.

Miles was pregnant at the time of the tragedy and was placed in the ICU for several days following the crash. Two months later, the Tony Award winner lost her unborn child, a daughter who was to be named Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein.

In August, the star returned to the West End production of The King and I, reprising her role as Lady Thiang in the musical, with an outpouring of support from the theater community. For more on the star, watch the video below.

