Duck Dynasty star Rebecca Robertson Loflin shared her firsthand experience with anti-Asian racism amid the coronavirus pandemic on the latest episode of her adoptive parents Korie and Willie Robertson's Facebook Watch series, At Home with the Robertsons.

Rebecca came into the Robertson family when she was 16 years old and was a foreign exchange student. Korie noted that they "fell in love with her from day one," and she became their daughter. Rebecca is still close to her biological mother, who lives in Taiwan. During the episode, Rebecca recalled a recent hurtful incident, which occurred when she was eating at a restaurant in town with her husband, John Reed Loflin, and their 2-year-old son, Zane Israel.

"Someone that we know came over, an acquaintance of John Reed's, and he just came over and was like, 'John Reed, you're so lucky because your wife and kid are Chinese you can just send them to the grocery store to get toilet paper because everyone would just run away from them,'" she said. "That was the beginning of quarantine when we were all out of toilet paper or whatever."

"He thought that was like a funny joke, but it really wasn't funny because, first of all, we're not Chinese," she continued. "Again, you know, I think it's just people kind of being ignorant and they don't think that's racist."

Her husband added with a laugh, "Again, this guy is not my friend."

Korie and Willie later reflected on the surge of anti-Asian racism while speaking to cameras.

"I think it's really sad that we're experiencing a pandemic and there's tough things going on in the world, but to add to that that people are blaming all Asian people on what's going on in our world right now, that's a hard thing for Asian people to have to carry," Korie shared.

But Rebecca definitely felt the support from her siblings. The Robertson family thanked her for sharing her perspective, including her 23-year-old sister, Sadie, who said that she and their brother, Will -- who's half Black -- have enlightened the family on things they have to go through just because of the color of their skin.

"It's just crazy 'cause I only know y'all as my brother and sister and know nothing different," she said with a smile. "But it's cool to get to know about things y'all have to go through and experience, so, always want y'all to know I'm here for y'all and your friends, and anybody that's going through something like what y'all have had to face."

ET recently spoke to Sadie, Korie and Willie about their Facebook Watch series, where they talked about delving into sensitive issues.

"We've involved all of our family and we've talked about issues that are very personal to our family," Korie said. "I don't think we even knew we were going to go there that far. And then you get in this conversation and, yeah, there's something really special about just sitting across the table from somebody and learning and hearing and being open."

Willie added, "I mean, our family's like a melting pot. If you look at our Christmas card, it's like a UN meeting. Our son is Black and we have a daughter from Asia, so, yeah. We've had to talk about issues and bring in different cultures. ... And I think for me, what's been eye-opening is actually hearing the stories of the people and where that came from."

