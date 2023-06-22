It was a story made for a movie: a random group of Reddit investors hit it big by sticking it to Wall Street.

That's just what happened when financial analyst Keith Gill led his online followers to put the squeeze on hedge funds betting against GameStop stock in January 2021, leading to a viral moment that had massive implications in the business world.

Now, that story is being brought to the big screen in Dumb Money, which stars Paul Dano as Gill, and Pete Davidson as his brother, Kevin.

The upcoming comedy-drama, directed by I, Tonya's Craig Gillespie, was adapted from the book The Antisocial Network: The GameStop Short Squeeze and the Ragtag Group of Amateur Traders That Brought Wall Street to Its Knees by Ben Mezrich.

Shailene Woodley co-stars as Keith's wife, Caroline, while America Ferrera plays Jennifer Campbell, a viewer of Keith's YouTube channel and follower of his stock tips, and Anthony Ramos stars as a GameStop clerk who also gets in on the action.

On the other side of things, Vincent D'Onofrio, Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen play the hedge fund managers who are blindsided by the short squeeze, while Sebastian Stan stars as Vlad Tenev, the co-founder and CEO of trading site Robinhood.

"You got rich dudes pissing in their pants right now," Kevin warns Keith in the trailer. "They're coming after you."

Watch the full red band trailer and read the synopsis below:

Dumb Money is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (yes, the mall videogame store) into the world’s hottest company. In the middle of everything is regular guy Keith Gill (Paul Dano), who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it. When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich – until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down.

Dumb Money is in theaters Sept. 22.

