Dustin Diamond Has Stage 4 Small Cell Carcinoma

Dustin Diamond is battling stage 4 small cell carcinoma, and has completed his first round of chemotherapy.

A member of Diamond's team confirms to ET that he's completed his first round of chemo and his next round is being scheduled. He will also begin his physical therapy soon. Diamond's team says he is looking forward to spending more time with his girlfriend, playing his bass guitar and video games, as well as making videos for his fans on social media. TMZ was first to report the news.

Earlier this month, the 44-year-old Saved by the Bell star's team shared that he had been diagnosed with cancer on his Facebook page, two days after they confirmed to ET that he was hospitalized in Florida due to him feeling pain all over his body and a general sense of unease.

Back in October, Diamond notified a member of his team about a lump on his throat, assuming it could be thyroid cancer, but he was hesitant to visit the hospital due to COVID, his team also shared with ET. His doctors are hoping that by undergoing chemotherapy, he will prolong his life a few more years, but it is still unconfirmed if the illness is terminal.

Diamond is best known for playing the character Screech on Saved by the Bell, though he did not appear in the show's recent reimagining, which premiered on Peacock last year. After news of his cancer diagnosis broke, some of his former co-stars showed their support for him, including Mario Lopez, who played A.C. Slater on the beloved '90s sitcom. He Instagrammed a throwback of the two together alongside a more recent one of them side by side.

"I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he'll overcome this," Lopez wrote. "Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery. God Bless."

Meanwhile, in a November interview with ET, another one of Diamond's former co-stars, Elizabeth Berkley, remembered him as "kind."

"I wish Dustin nothing but the best," she said, noting that she was unsure if he would ever make an appearance on the Peacock revival. "I just haven't seen him for a lot of years but I do wish him the best. He was always kind to me."

‘Saved By the Bell’ Revival: Will Dustin Diamond Return? (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart ‘Saved By the Bell’ Revival: Will Dustin Diamond Return? (Exclusive)

RELATED CONTENT:

'Saved by the Bell' Cast Sends Dustin Diamond Love Amid Cancer Battle

'Saved by the Bell' Star Dustin Diamond Diagnosed With Cancer

Mark-Paul Gosselaar Says He Hasn't Spoken to His 'Saved by the Bell' Co-Star Dustin Diamond in 25 Years

Related Gallery