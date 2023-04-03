Dwayne Johnson Announces Live-Action Reimagining of 'Moana'

Disney fans can anticipate seeing the magic of Moana in a reimagined, live-action world! Dwayne Johnson, who voiced Maui in the 2016 animated musical, is producing the remake and will reprise his role as the grand demigod of the wind and sea.

Johnson and Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the news during Disney’s annual shareholders meeting Monday.

“I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen," Johnson said in a pre-recorded video from Hawaii. "This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me. I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavor, because there is no better world for us to honor the story of our people, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people.”

Just like 2016's animated original, the live-action Moana will celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path.

Native Hawaiian actor Auli‘i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original animated film, explained how the beloved protagonist’s reach touched the hearts of audiences everywhere.

“She has had such a profound impact on how we think of Disney princesses,” Cravalho said in a press release. “Moana’s strength and perseverance are inspiring—to audiences around the world, to me and to everyone who helped bring her to life. I’m looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way.”

The new feature film is produced by Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions and Beau Flynn via Flynn Picture Co. Executive producers include Cravalho and Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co. As of yet, a director has not officially signed on to the project. John Musker and Ron Clements directed the original movie.

