Dwayne Johnson's generosity knows no bounds.

The Fast X star, 51, recently appeared on ESPN's First Take to chat about a myriad of subjects with host Molly Qerim and panelists Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe -- from a potential WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns to being a girl dad and offering his AFC and NFC Championship Game predictions for Sunday's monster lineup (sorry, Swelce fans).

But the conversation then pivoted to fashion when Qerim complimented Johnson's vintage pinky ring, which turned out to be (per People) a David Yurman Empire Signet sterling silver ring. The vintage piece features black diamonds, and Qerim admitted she couldn't keep her eyes off it.

"That pinky ring. I don't know if that is vintage, but I'm obsessed with rings if you couldn't tell," Qerim said. "I've just been staring at it the entire show. It's amazing."

Then, without an ounce of hesitation, Johnson took off the ring and handed it to Qerim.

"There you go," he told her as she gasped, "Are you serious?!"

She added, "So [WWE President] Nick Khan's sister-in-law, Lisette Mora, is one of my dear friends, and she's my stylist. And I was literally going to text her, like, 'We need something like this vintage.'"

Johnson confirmed the ring is, in fact, vintage.

"It means a lot to me, but it means so much that you called it out," he added.

For good measure, Qerim had to confirm that Johnson was serious about gifting her the ring.

Molly Qerim / Instagram

"Absolutely," he responded. "One hundred percent, yes."

It was a sweet moment on the air. So much so that Qerim commented on an Instagram post capturing the moment, "I've been very blessed to interview some amazing people over the yrs, but there is a special energy & light to The Rock. Tough guy, but you can feel his heart. He's humble & sees people. No accident he's so successful. Grateful!"

Being generous is kind of Johnson's thing.

You'll recall the Ballers star gifted up-and-coming MMA fighter Themba Gorimbo a house (yes, a house!) after the actor learned Gorimbo revealed he had only $7.49 in his bank account before he traveled to Las Vegas for a fight.

"This was the money left I had before the fight and now God granted me a good win and it's going to be a great one going forward," Gorimbo tweeted back in March. "If it wasn't for the free @ufc meals I started to receive after I signed the fight i would probably be singing a different story. Grateful."

Johnson later subtweeted Gorimbo's story and he added, in part, "I once had $7 bucks too. I’ve been there on that grind."

Johnson, who famously lived out of his car as he struggled to make it as a wrestler himself, was once down to his last seven dollars in his bank account. After finding success, Johnson named his production company Seven Bucks Production, a nod to his early financial struggles.

Speaking to ET in August, Gorimbo admitted he had no idea Johnson shared a similar story.

"[When] I posted about it on Instagram, I [didn't] think he'd actually respond to the thing," Gorimbo admitted. "I was already back in Zimbabwe then. I'll be honest when he said, 'I got your back, brother,' on the tweets... it didn't sound real for me."

That's one gem of a story.

