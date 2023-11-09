Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he was approached by political parties to see if he would be interested in running for president in an upcoming election.

During an appearance on former late-night host Trevor Noah's podcast, What Now? with Trevor Noah, Johnson, 51, discussed his feelings on entering the political arena and if he would ever consider running to fill the nation's highest office.

At one point in the interview, Noah mentions a 2021 poll that said a whopping 46 percent of U.S. adults would consider backing the Moana star if he were to run in the future.

"That was an interesting poll that happened and I was really moved by that. I was really blown away and I was really honored," Johnson said.

Another poll from around the same time found that 58 percent of Americans would have liked to see Johnson as the next president of the United States. He went on in the most recent sit-down to add that some individuals were so interested in his popularity that they came to him outright.

"I'll share this little bit with you: at the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run, and if I could run," the Red Notice actor added.

Johnson refused to tell Noah which political parties exactly he was talking about.

"It was a big deal, and it came out of the blue," he continued. "It was one after the other, and they brought up that poll, and they also brought up their own deep-dive research."

Despite his popularity in the polls, Johnson told the comedian that it has never been his goal to enter politics and that he is still shutting down those who come to him about running for the same reason he did in 2021.

In 2022, Johnson sat down with CNN's Jake Tapper and shared that while he was "humbled" by the love from his fellow Americans, he was focusing on his favorite job: fatherhood.

"I’m just really grounded and humbled by the interest on both sides. But the No.1 job, and my No. 1 title, that I love right now is daddy," he said.

Johnson is a dad to three girls: Jasmine Lia, 7, Tiana Gia, 7, and Simone Alexandra, 22.

While he said that being a father was his primary focus, he also did not close himself off from the possibility of entering the presidential ring.

“I have seriously considered it. You have to. When you start looking at some of these polls, and these numbers creep up into the 46%, 50% of the country would vote for me should I run, and I have been – I’ve been really moved by that,” he said. “I mean, truly, it sat me down.”

"I don’t know anything about politics," Johnson admitted. "I will say that I – absolutely, I’m a patriot, and I love our country and I love everybody in it, regardless of color or culture. Don’t care what your bank account says or what kind of car you drive."

