Dwayne Johnson's youngest daughters, Jasmine, 5, and Tia, 3, aren't quite that fearless! The 49-year-old proud dad took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of himself and his girls eating breakfast while watching a movie together on a tablet.

"Beautiful weekend breakfast with my favorite ladies watching A QUIET PLACE," Johnson wrote of the thriller film headed up by John Krasinski and starring his wife, Emily Blunt. "My girls ain’t scared of s**t 💪🏾 Jk, we’re watching THE GODFATHER. Actually LION KING 🦁👑 for the 8,000th time, but next weekend we watch SCARFACE! #myfavoriteplace #breakfastwithmyloves ❤️"

Krasinski, director, writer, and star of A Quiet Place, commented on the post, writing, "Oh man, I’m so honored! I hope the girl’s lov— wait what!?"

Johnson and Blunt recently worked on the Disney film, Jungle Cruise, together, and the action star also participated in Krasinski's Internet pandemic series, Some Good News.

Johnson has been praising his daughters' bravery as of late. Earlier this month, he took the pair fishing, writing, "Their smiles say it all - thank God cos lil’ kids can get traumatized when they see a fish being pulled from the water for the first time... Not my girls."

