Buddies, beers and Bass Pro Shop, that's what Chris Janson and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson are giving in the "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get" music video!

On Friday, Janson released the visuals for the hit single, and it's all about having a country good time. As Janson sings about being true to his Southern roots (outside sipping beer and riding in his pickup truck, while wearing camo), his old buddy, which happens to be one of the WWE's biggest superstars, gets in on the fun.

While Janson sings, he and Johnson ride around in a lifted Ford pickup collecting dirt. The pair also hangout in the bed of the truck (wearing matching Bass Pro Shop hats) as Johnson sings along with his buddy and they proudly raise some red solo cups.

Courtesy of Nashville Harbor Records, Ent.

"We had a great time making this video," Janson said in a statement. "Tons of genuine real fun. From TN to TX, we made it happen. Can't thank DJ enough for starring in it, and for being a great friend to me."

The Rock echoed his longtime pal's sentiments saying, "We bonded very quickly in a parking lot waiting for our cars to pull around -- talking about one of our favorite country songs, 'The Blues Man,' from Hank Jr, and talking about the Opry and how we both were hanging out on lower Broad St in Nashville, looking for singing gigs, when I was 15 years old and he was in his 20’s sleeping in his car! What really moved me in that parking lot was Chris' kindness, humility, and just wanting to work hard to take care of his family. We both love country music, both love to fish, and both love to entertain and take care of our fans. Add a big shot of fun to the mix and all that made us fast friends and I'm pumped to be a part of his video, 'What You See Is What You Get!'"

Prior to the video's release, Johnson gave his followers a taste of his and Janson's friendship.

In a video, posted on Instagram, the country crooner and the Jumanji: Welcome to tfhe Jungle star sit in the back of a pickup and sing a song by Hank Jr. while reflecting on their friendship.

"Me and @thechrisjanson drinking and singing one of our favorite songs, 'Blues Man' from @officialhankjr. True story - Chris and I bonded years ago in a parking lot over our love for the @opry and classic Bocephus (Hank Jr) songs," Johnson wrote. "We also have classic @tootsies_orchid_lounge stories where when I was 15yrs old, living in Nashville, I had this dream (delusion) I was gonna become a country music star and I was hanging out on Lower Broad St trying to get into Tootsies so they’d let me sing. While Chris was starving and sleeping in his car, trying to get into Tootsies as well. Both of us had big country music dreams."

He continued, "One of us - thank God - goes on to become a big country music star and the other one goes on to become famous only for rocking a fanny pack and for singing in keys that don’t exist. Love ya brother and cheers to hard work and dreams that come true and an even bigger cheers to the dreams that don't. 🥃 * Check out Chris' new video tomorrow dropping at 10AM ET - man we had FUN filming it!. 'Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get' 🥃🍻🤜🏾🤛🏼.'

RELATED CONTENT: