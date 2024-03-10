Dwayne Johnson is providing Moana updates!

On Sunday, the actor arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles wearing an all-silver suit with a touch of burgundy.

While talking to ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier at the 2024 Academy Awards, Johnson provided exciting updates on his upcoming projects, showcasing his trademark charisma and humor on the red carpet.

As banter ensued between Johnson and Frazier about shirt-opening antics, with Johnson playfully dismissing the idea, the conversation swiftly moved to more serious matters, albeit with a touch of tequila-induced forgetfulness on Johnson's part about his planned Italian phrases for the evening, humorously admitting to indulging in a flask nearby.

Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

However, amidst the light-hearted exchange, Johnson dropped some major news about the Moana franchise, revealing that Auli'i Cravalho, the voice behind Moana in the original animated film, is back and taking on an executive producer role for the highly-anticipated sequel.

Johnson praised Cravalho's contribution, emphasizing her importance in anchoring the Moana universe. He also hinted at a live-action adaptation of Moana, set to be helmed by the director of Hamilton, Thomas Kail.

On top of the live-action film, Disney announced earlier this month that an animated sequel to Moana will be released on Nov. 27.

Taking a moment to reflect on childhood memories, Johnson shared a touching story about his favorite childhood toy, which happened to be an unreleased action figure prototype of his father, Rocky Johnson, a professional wrestler. This sentimental anecdote provided insight into the deep-rooted connection Johnson has with his family and the wrestling world.

Johnson also addressed the upcoming Baywatch remake for television, expressing good-natured enthusiasm for the project despite its sarcastic nod to the original's success. His gracious response demonstrated his support for fellow creatives and his eagerness to see how the reboot unfolds.

The 2024 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ABC.

