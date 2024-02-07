Disney is saying "you're welcome" to Moana fans by officially announcing the sequel -- and it's coming sooner than you think!

The feature-length sequel to the Oscar-nominated animated film is in the works and will be released in November, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger announced on Wednesday.

"Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise," Iger said in a press release, "and we can't wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theaters this November."

The announcement also came with a first-look image of Moana and Maui on a boat, tracking a giant, glowing whale -- as well as a teaser which shows the titular heroine standing on the shore and blowing a shell.

The only voice heard in the teaser is a quick clip of Maui's infamous fa'aumu call, and it sure sounds like Dwayne Johnson will be back reprising his role in the sequel. However, no voice actors have yet been announced by Disney, leaving many to wonder if Auli'i Cravalho will also be returning in the title role.

Here's how the press release describes the sequel storyline: "Moana 2 takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced."

The film will be directed by Dave Derrick Jr., with music by GRAMMY winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear -- best known for the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical -- with GRAMMY nominee Opetaia Foa’i and three-time GRAMMY winner Mark Mancina returning from the original for the sequel.

Last April, Johnson and Iger announced that a live-action Moana is also in the works, though Cravalho later confirmed that she would not play the titular role in that project.

"I'm deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen," Johnson said at the time. "This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me."

Moana 2 is set to sail into theaters on Nov. 27.

