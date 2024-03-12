Drew Barrymore cooked up quite the surprise for Dwayne Johnson!

In a clip from Wednesday's The Drew Barrymore Show, the host hilariously surprises Johnson by recreating one of this most iconic looks.

"Will the real Dwayne Johnson please stand up?! 😂 Drew pulls out all the stops TOMORROW when she sits down with @therock - don’t miss it!" the teaser clip, shared on Instagram, read.

As Johnson makes his way from backstage and onto the set, he is stopped in his tracks when he realizes that Barrymore is wearing a black turtleneck, jeans, a fanny pack, a gold chain and a fake high top fade.

"Oh my god, that's amazing," Johnson says in a fit of laughter as he hugs Barrymore. "That's incredible, wow."

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

Barrymore is clearly taken by the Black Adam star, as she drops to the floor and tells him, "I love you so much. I love so many things about you."

Johnson returns the sentiment.

Before taking a seat, Barrymore asks Johnson if she has the proper body language for her attire. Flexing her fake muscles, Barrymore struts around the stage as Johnson coaches her on the correct swag to bring with the look.

After nailing the proper strut, Barrymore walks around the stage one more time as Johnson applauds.

In 2014, the original image of Johnson donning the now-iconic look went viral. In the years that have passed, the former professional wrestler has poked fun at the look.

In December, Johnson revisited the look once more -- hoping that it would help him get in the Christmas spirit.

"Merry Christmas, from your keepin’ it 💯 friend. 90’s Rock 🖤🎄👊🏾 🥃 #TappinFannys 👋🏾," he captioned the clip.

In the video, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star wears a black turtleneck, jeans, a gold chain, a fanny pack and a wig that helps him achieve the iconic high top, while he belts out his rendition of "The Christmas Song."

"90s Rock," nipping at your nose," he sang, panning the camera up and down so that his followers could see his entire outfit. "I'm walking down the hall looking cool as f**k, just take a look at my amazing clothes."

In 2019, Johnson's Jumanji co-star, Kevin Hart, recreated the look for a funny Halloween bit. Following the moment, the duo spoke to ET -- and The Rock did not approve.

"I hated his Halloween costume," Johnson told ET while promoting Jumanji: The Next Level in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. "Where he had my fanny pack. I just didn't like the way he was standing."

"Well, it's exactly how you stood," Hart said of Johnson's criticism.

See The Rock's surprise when The Drew Barrymore Show airs Wednesday.

