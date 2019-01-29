Leave it to Dwayne Johnson to turn the camera on photogs!



The affable actor was up to his witty ways when he headed to Park City, Utah, for the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.



During a surprise screening of Fighting With My Family on Wednesday, The Rock eagerly posed with all of the men and women there to take his photo which, honestly, has been one of the most joyous pics to come out of the fest yet.

The 46-year-old actor also hit the red carpet with his co-stars in the wrestling film, including Florence Pugh, as well as Paige, the real-life WWE Divas Champion who inspired the story.

Johnson's views in Park City -- and the view he gave us of his very toned bod tearing through another shirt -- were also not to be missed.

The Rock was far from the only famous face who made his way to Utah for the annual festival. Plenty of platonic pals, longtime BFFs and adorable couples have also been hanging out at screenings, premieres and parties surrounding their movies. For all of those must-see star sightings from this year's Sundance festival, click through the gallery below.

