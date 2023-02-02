Dwayne Johnson is thanking the heavens above after his mother, Ata Johnson, was involved in a scary car accident and survived.

The 50-year-old action star took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a photo of the red Cadillac Escalade his mother was driving when it was involved in a serious crash Wednesday night. The photo shows the SUV's front-passenger side crushed. In the caption, Johnson thanked God that "she's ok" and that "angels of mercy watched over my mom."

"She'll survive and continue to get evaluated," he continued in the caption. "This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide. She's a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real."

Johnson went on to thank the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments "for being so caring & focused," and for "staying on [the] phone and talking me thru it all."

He continued, "I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, [because] you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get."

Johnson's father, the pro wrestler Rocky Johnson, died in January 2020. No word yet on what caused the accident, but it seems Ata's on her way to recovery.

Back in December 2021, Johnson surprised his beloved mother with a Cadillac SUV, though that's not the car involved in last night's crash.

"This one felt good," Johnson captioned in the Instagram video he shared. "Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today 🎅🏾🎄 She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy."

"I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life," he continued. "I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she."

RELATED CONTENT:

Dwayne Johnson on Viral Baby Moment and Choosing Family Over Running for President (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian's Relationship Timeline

Dwayne Johnson Returns to 7-Eleven Where He Used to Steal

Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Surprising Teenage Dream to Kelly Clarkson