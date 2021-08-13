Shopping

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's New Under Armour Collection Will Make You Feel Like the Hardest Worker in the Room

By ETonline Staff
Dwayne Johnson went back to his football roots for his new Project Rock line at Under Armour. The collection, which launched last week, is inspired by The Rock's NFL dreams, with a Football Pack including training gear like shorts, tank tops and a hoodie, as well as a special edition pair of football cleats -- and will definitely make you feel like the hardest worker in the room. 

As fans know, before Johnson was the WWE icon and action star he is today, he played college football for the University of Miami. He was on the team from 1990 to 1994, and aspired to be drafted into the NFL. Though that dream didn't come true, football still plays a big part in The Rock's life. He's a part owner of the XFL, which is aiming to return to the gridiron in 2023. 

As for Johnson's new Under Armour collection, it really does pay homage to his past. The star even shot the campaign at the weight room and football field of his former Honolulu high school, McKinley. 

While items are selling out fast, there are still plenty of leggings, tees, shoes and more to shop from the Project Rock line at Under Armour. And Jabroni or not, there's something you'll love to work out in. 

Shop ET Style's picks below. 

Men's Project Rock Cutoff T-Shirt
Under Armour
Men's Project Rock Cutoff T-Shirt
Channel your inner Rock with this cutoff T-shirt. 
$38
Unisex UA Project Rock BSR Training Shoes
Under Armour
Unisex UA Project Rock BSR Training Shoes
These shoes feature a breathable mesh upper with anatomical bootie construction for a snug, comfortable fit. 
$100
Project Rock UA SPORTSMASK
Under Armour
Project Rock UA SPORTSMASK
This mask has the airflow you need, a cool feel and a great fit for running or training.
$15 (REGULARLY $35)
Men's UA Project Rock 3 Training Shoes
Under Armour
Men's UA Project Rock 3 Training Shoes
UA HOVR technology provides a "zero gravity feel" to maintain energy return that helps eliminate impact. 
$140
Women's UA Project Rock 3 Training Shoes
Under Armour
Women's UA Project Rock 3 Training Shoes
UA Tribase maximizes ground contact, promotes natural motion and provides flexibility to grip during lifts. 
$140
Men's Project Rock Camo Compression Shorts
Under Armour
Men's Project Rock Camo Compression Shorts
The material wicks sweat and dries really fast. 
$50
Project Rock Brahma Backpack
Under Armour
Project Rock Brahma Backpack
This backpack features a highly water-resistant and stain-resistant finish and holds up to a 15" laptop. 
$65
Women's Project Rock Sports Bra
Under Armour
Women's Project Rock Sports Bra
For medium-impact activities like cycling, weight training and boxing. 
$45
Women's Project Rock Ankle Leggings
Under Armour
Women's Project Rock Ankle Leggings
These leggings offer support with a waistband stash pocket. 
$60
Women's Project Rock Graphic Short Sleeve
Under Armour
Women's Project Rock Graphic Short Sleeve
This tee also comes in pink. 
$40
Men's Project Rock HeatGear Sleeveless
Under Armour
Men's Project Rock HeatGear Sleeveless
A back mesh panel adds breathability. 
$45
Men's Project Rock HeatGear Leggings
Under Armour
Men's Project Rock HeatGear Leggings
An updated ergonomic design keeps seams off high abrasion areas and increases durability. 
$60

 

