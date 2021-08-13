Dwayne Johnson went back to his football roots for his new Project Rock line at Under Armour. The collection, which launched last week, is inspired by The Rock's NFL dreams, with a Football Pack including training gear like shorts, tank tops and a hoodie, as well as a special edition pair of football cleats -- and will definitely make you feel like the hardest worker in the room.

As fans know, before Johnson was the WWE icon and action star he is today, he played college football for the University of Miami. He was on the team from 1990 to 1994, and aspired to be drafted into the NFL. Though that dream didn't come true, football still plays a big part in The Rock's life. He's a part owner of the XFL, which is aiming to return to the gridiron in 2023.

As for Johnson's new Under Armour collection, it really does pay homage to his past. The star even shot the campaign at the weight room and football field of his former Honolulu high school, McKinley.

While items are selling out fast, there are still plenty of leggings, tees, shoes and more to shop from the Project Rock line at Under Armour. And Jabroni or not, there's something you'll love to work out in.

Shop ET Style's picks below.

