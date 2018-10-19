Milo Manheim is confident that Disney Night on Dancing With the Stars is going to be his night.

The 17-year-old Disney star and his pro partner, Witney Carson, are gearing up for week five of the competition, and ET got a little taste of how their rehearsals are going when we crashed their Thursday practice. Needless to say, there's only one way to describe their progress: "Incredible."

"The show is getting more fun every day, but it's [also] more of a challenge," Milo told ET's Katie Krause. "The farther I make it, the more I want to stay in."

"We aren't [doing any lifts or tricks], but we do have something pretty special at the beginning," Witney teased. "It's a special feature, it's really cool. And we have a surprise at the end, which is going to be really cute."

Eric McCandless via Getty Images

The two will certainly be up for a challenge next Monday, as they have the Quickstep to "Incredits 2" from Incredibles 2. But after receiving a nearly perfect score (29/30) during Monday's Trio Night show, #TeamWitlo are really hoping their routine will be worthy of a 30/30 from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli this time around.

"It's tough. It's hard, I tell ya," Milo said, telling us he spends about four to five hours in rehearsal each day. "But you're going through [the dance] in your head, which I do all day, so it's really 24 hours a day."

"Nonstop," added Witney. "Quickstep is very technical, lots of posture, lots of frame. It's been a little bit difficult, but we're getting there!"

Milo and Witney plan to pull out all the stops for the highly anticipated performance, confirming to ET that they will be dressed as Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl, respectively. The dance duo revealed they actually got some firsthand advice from the Incredibles family when they visited Disneyland for Witney's 25th birthday on Oct. 17.

"We met Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl. They were very nice, they showed us how to pose," Milo said. "Now we are [pros]!"

And it sounds like Milo is also a pro in the birthday gift department! He told us he got Witney two presents on her special day: four Los Angeles Lakers box tickets, and a star necklace in honor of the show, which she was wearing during our interview.

"I know I'm supposed to be the star in this competition, but she's my star," Milo gushed.

Charming, right? Which brought us to our next question... what's the latest update on Milo's potential ballroom crush? Witney teased to ET earlier in the week that she was trying to set the Zombies star up with someone who had visited the ballroom, and now, we finally know who it is: Maddie Ziegler!

"That's exactly who she tried to set me up with," Milo confirmed. "But, look. I love Maddie, she's a great girl, but it's not going to happen... it's just not going to happen."

"There's so many reasons," he continued. "She is super cool and I really do like her, and I hope to know her for a long time. It's funny because she would have the exact same response as I'm having right now. We have to, like, sit Witney down and be like, 'Witney, it's not going to happen!'"

"I just love them both so much," added Witney, "that I would just love to see that happen, you know? We could double date all the time. It would be fun!"

It's no surprise that Witney would want to help Milo in the girlfriend department, however. During our interview, Milo told us Witney is basically "family" now, and has formed a close bond with his mother, Camryn Manheim. The two text all the time, he says, and often chat when she comes to the ballroom each week.

"My mom is the most supportive person in the world," Milo explained. "She's always there for me ... I've never felt so much love from any person in my life. She has my back no matter what."

"I'm so happy that she's in the audience every [week]," he added. "It makes me way less nervous knowing she's there."

Later in our interview, we also showed Milo ET footage of himself from 2004, when he was just three years old and walking the red carpet at the Garfield premiere with his mom. See his adorable reaction below:

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'DWTS': Witney Carson Teases Milo Manheim About His Ballroom Crush and His Love for Kendall Jenner (Exclusive)

Why Kim Kardashian Warned Milo Manheim Not to Do 'Dancing With The Stars' (Exclusive)

Tinashe Reacts to Shocking 'Dancing With the Stars' Elimination: 'We Did Our Best' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery