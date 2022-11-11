Gabrielle Union called this her best birthday gift yet.

On Thursday, the actress revealed her longtime husband, Dwyane Wade, added to his tattoo collection -- with ink honoring her. The retired basketball star's new body art was simple, but special: the actress' initials and a heart on his wrist.

"The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th 🧐 tattoo. 🖤🖤🖤@dwyanewademade his best bday surprise for #SouthAfrica WadeWorldTour2022 🌍edition #Capetown Part 4," she wrote on Instagram.

In a video she shared online, Union was filming the reveal of the tattoo when she gasped and shouted, realizing what tattoo he had gotten.

"The reaction though😍😍😍👏👏," a fan commented.

Union celebrated her milestone 50th birthday while traveling in Africa with Wade.

"I’m still processing the level of effort and planning that went into pulling off such an unbelievable 50th birthday party in Zanzibar Tanzania and keep the details a surprise from my nosy self. I’m beyond grateful for all of my loved ones who flew around the world to celebrate with me," she wrote on Instagram. "How @dwyanewade @ronndarocksevents @dauniedaune got THE @lisalisall77 to come all this way to perform was unreal. Thank you Lisa for being so amazing to my Mom & reminding me that your childhood heroes can turn out to be as lovely as you imagined them. I’m just floating on gratitude and to know this is just our 1st stop on the #wadeworldtour2022 🌍 Edition, I’m the happiest seasoned gal around. 🇹🇿 #ScorpioSeason #BirthdayGirl 🎉🎂🥳 #tanzania."

