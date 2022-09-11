Gabrielle Union Discusses a Possible 'Bring It On' Sequel (Exclusive)

The Clovers might be coming back to cheer once more! ET caught up with Gabrielle Union at the 2022 Daytime Beauty Awards on Sunday where she teased a possible sequel to her 2000s cult classic cheerleading film, Bring It On.

Union was joined by her longtime friend and business partner Larry Sims at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles where they talked all things beauty, business and told the story of how they met on the Bring It On set back in the day.

"We met on the set of Bring It On!" Union told ET's Nischelle Turner. "Yes, I used to dance for the Blaque, her cheerleading teammates," Sims added.

When asked about a rumored sequel in the works, the actress teased, "I've heard many takes over the years, but I'm hearing some really great takes from some big-name writers that are very surprising."

"Bring it On, baby, the gift the keeps on giving," Union added.

Then, Union discussed a possible storyline where her character Isis, who was the captain of the East Compton Clovers cheerleading team, is now the mother of a young cheerleader.

"Imagine if her daughter was, ya know, a high stepper from Jackson State, Hawthorne State or Hampton. There's so many forms of cheerleading that we don't get to celebrate," Union said. "The possibilities are endless," she concluded.

Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔😳🤷🏾‍♀️🙏🏾 #BringItOnhttps://t.co/7xEAVmrSwc — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 25, 2022

Last month, Union fueled buzz around a possible Bring It On sequel when she tweeted a response to a post that noted the film premiered 22 years ago. "Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager," she wrote.

Union and Sims are co-owners of the haircare brand Flawless and were recognized as Brand of the Year at the 2022 Daytime Beauty Awards.

