Dwyane Wade says his job as a father is to fully support his children.

The NBA star opened up to Variety about the importance of accepting his kids, especially after he received backlash for his 12-year-old son, Zion, whom he shares with ex Siohvaughn Funches, attending Miami Pride Month in April. In photos posted on Instagram, Zion and his stepmom, Gabrielle Union, posed for pics, with Wade writing, "We support each other with Pride."

"I don't really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell," the former Miami Heat player expressed about attending the parade. "I think as a family, we should support each other. That's our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do."

When asked if he was surprised at the backlash he received he said, "Yes."

"This is my job as a father," he explained. "I'm very uneasy about accolades that come from supporting my kids or the negativity that comes with it. I'm doing what every parent should do. Once you bring kids into this world, you have to become unselfish."

"It's my job to be their role model, to be their voice in my kids' lives, to let them know you can conquer the world," he added. "So, go and be your amazing self and we’re going to sit back and just love you and support you in every way."

Wade, who is also dad to 17-year-old son Zaire, 5-year-old son Xavier and 7-month old daughter Kaavia, also shared advice he would give to parents during Pride Month.

"I think people expect you to parent each kids the same," the athlete expressed. "They are all different, and I have to get to know them and where they are… I have to say to most parents; get to know your kids. Get to know their wants, get to know their needs and don't put your wants and needs on them."

ET previously caught up with Union, who gushed about parenthood, as well as sharing the quality that their daughter, Kaavia, gets from her basketball star husband.

