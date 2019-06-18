Elijah Daniel just took Pride Month to a whole new level!

In honor of the world coming together to celebrate the LGBTQ community this June, the YouTube star bought the town of Hell, Michigan, and renamed it Gay Hell. The purchase was also made in protest of the Trump administration rejecting requests from U.S. embassies to fly the rainbow pride flag on embassy flagpoles this month.

"Ahead of Pride Month, Trump's administration put a ban on embassy's flying pride flags," Daniel explained via Twitter on Monday. "So as of today, I am now the owner of Hell, Michigan. I bought the whole town."

"My first act as owner, I have renamed my town to Gay Hell, MI," he continued. "The only flags allowed to fly are pride."

Daniel later explained that he named the town Gay Hell because "those are the words to describe my personality."

"YALL TOLD ME I WAS GONNA GO TO HELL FOR BEING GAY MY WHOLE LIFE SO I BOUGHT IT AND MADE IT FULLY GAY," he added in another tweet. "F**K U HOMOPHOBES."

According to Pride.com, this isn't the first time Daniel has used the town as a statement against President Donald Trump. The outlet reports that he "took advantage of their Mayor-for-a-Day program and banned heterosexuality" in 2017.

Of course, Daniel isn't the only celebrity going all out for Pride Month. Earlier this week, Taylor Swift released her colorful new music video for "You Need to Calm Down," which features cameos from advocates like Ellen DeGeneres, Todrick Hall, Laverne Cox, RuPaul and the cast of Queer Eye.

