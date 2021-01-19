Dwyane Wade's kids want him to have a good birthday, but not that good of a birthday! The NBA star turned 39 over the weekend and celebrated with a racy photo with his wife, Gabrielle Union.

In the image, Wade is standing behind Union, 48, who is smiling for the camera in a white bathrobe. The basketball player appears to be entirely nude in the photo, with the exception of some necklaces.

"Birthday behavior‼️39 is already looking up 👀 🖤🖤🖤👑3️⃣," Wade captioned the racy photo.

But it seems that several of Wade's kids aren't pleased that the athlete deciding to publicly let his freak flag fly.

His 18-year-old son, Zaire, commented on the post, "This isn’t what I wanted to wake up to 🤢."

Wade's 13-year-old daughter, Zaya, also reacted, writing, "Ayooooo chill, I just got on😵😵😵😔😪."

Even the account for the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia, had some fun in the comments section, writing, "Thought I had more time before his midlife crisis."

The couple is currently enjoying a Jamaican getaway together. On Monday, they posted photos and videos from their night on the beach, dancing to live music and enjoying a bonfire.

"It’s Retirement for me.... Keep the party going!!! @kingbeenieman 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #Imjustliving Jamaica 🇯🇲 feels like home🙏🏾," Wade captioned a video of him dancing with Union.

Wade isn't the first celebrity to post a nude birthday pic that shocked their kids. Back in September, Gwyneth Paltrow shared a nude shot to Instagram for her 48th birthday, prompting her daughter, Apple Martin, to comment "MOM."

