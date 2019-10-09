Gingers unite! Two of England's most popular redheads are joining forces. Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry are teaming up for World Mental Health Day on Thursday, and in a the teaser clip of the interaction, which was shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram account, is, ahem, "Perfect."

In the clip, Sheeran approaches a door, ringing the bell, which is set to the tune of "God Save the Queen." The Duke of Sussex answers the door, saying, "Hey, mate!"

The "Shape of You" singer asks if he can bring his camera man in, and Harry responds, "Of course, come on in," before the screen cuts to black with the message, "Tomorrow 10th October."

It appears Sheeran will be giving fans a look inside Harry and Meghan Markle's home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England, for World Mental Health Day.

Sheeran has had several interactions with members of the royal family in the past. In 2017, he was honored with a M.B.E. (Member of the Order of the British Empire) medal by Prince Charles, slightly breaking royal protocol by shaking Charles' hand and grabbing him by the arm at the same time.

He also claims that Princess Beatrice was the one to accidentally slash his cheek when she was pretending to knight him with a sword. Sheeran also sat next to Queen Elizabeth II's son, Prince Edward, at the Cricket World Cup earlier this year.

For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

