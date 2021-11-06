Ed Sheeran is opening up about his COVID-19 diagnosis and how it also affected his 15-month-old daughter, Lyra. While promoting his new album, the 30-year-old musician spoke to Howard Stern about the situation and how it unfolded as his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was away.

"My wife was away, so, I was there with my daughter ... She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy," Sheeran said, noting that there were three days that were "really bad."

"It's quite an odd thing getting [COVID-19] and then having to announce it to the world," he continued. "I'm still sort of being treated [like I have it]."

Sheeran also revealed his reasoning for announcing his diagnosis. "I didn't really want to announce it to everyone, but I had to cancel three big things in England and I didn't want to be rude," he said.

Sheeran, who is vaccinated against the virus, told Stern that as soon as he felt a cold coming on, he started testing daily.

"I was really, really, really rundown and then just one day I caught it," Sheeran, who finished his isolation this week, explained.

As for his scheduled Saturday Night Live performance, Sheeran said there was never a question that he'd make it work.

"I don't know why there was a huge uproar about that," he said. "Everyone was saying they were scrambling to find a replacement, [but] I was always playing that."

Sheeran announced his diagnosis on Oct. 24. "Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for COVID, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines," he wrote on Instagram. "It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x."

While he ultimately had to celebrate the release of his newest album from home, he still made the best of it. "I'm obviously still in covid isolation but please let me know what you think when it's out," he shared. "Gonna be having a solo party tonight and tomorrow to celebrate, blast it loud. Love you all x."

Earlier this week, Sheeran confirmed he had completed his isolation and would, in fact, be fulfilling his SNL duties.

"Posting this pic to say I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine," he said. "Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there x 📸 @nicminns."

RELATED CONTENT:

Ed Sheeran Noticeably Missing From Kieran Culkin 'SNL' Promo

Ed Sheeran Says Elton John's Called 'Every Day' Amid COVID-19 Battle

New Music Releases October 29: Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, JAY-Z and More

Related Gallery