Ed Sheeran Talks 'Turbulent Things Happening' in His Personal Life in Social Media Return
Ed Sheeran Gushes Over 10-Year Friendship With Taylor Swift (Exc…
Kate Hudson Reacts to Teens Fangirling Over Her ‘How to Lose a G…
'Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days’: Loren Fights With Her Mom O…
Vinny Guadagnino Clarifies Gabby Windey Dating Rumors and Relati…
Diane Keaton and Susan Sarandon Gush Over Working With Richard G…
TLC's Chilli and Matthew Lawrence Dating After His Split From Ch…
Ken Block, Racecar Driver and DC Shoes Co-Founder, Dead at 55 Af…
Sherri Shepherd Recalls Barbara Walters Fighting to Cast Her on …
Skip Bayless Emotionally Speaks Out Following Damar Hamlin Comme…
Angela Bassett's Son Shares an Apology After Michael B. Jordan T…
Damar Hamlin: Medical Expert Gives Insight Into Athlete’s Condit…
'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed’s Ex Rose Exposes Him for His Alleged Li…
'Varsity Blues' Mastermind Rick Singer Sentenced to 3.5 Years in…
Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down Accusations She Does Weight-Loss Inj…
'80 For Brady’: Behind the Scenes With Jane Fonda, Tom Brady and…
Jeremy Renner Takes His First Shower in a Week Amid ICU Hospital…
Kim Kardashian and North West Dance to Taylor Swift, Sing About …
Why Julie Chrisley Appears in Denial About Prison Time
Brian Tyree Henry and Danielle Deadwyler on Embracing Being the …
Ed Sheeran is just thinking out loud! The 31-year-old British singer-songwriter took to his Instagram account this week to get candid with his fans in a new video.
"I realized I haven't been that engaged in my social media and my fan base online for the past couple of years," Sheeran admits in the clip, calling his recent posts "a bit boring."
He goes on to offer an explanation for his online absence, saying, "Just being totally honest, I've had some turbulent things been happening in my personal life so I just didn't really feel like being online and pretending to be something I'm not when I wasn't feeling like that."
Despite the surprising confession, Sheeran adds that "things are looking up" and notes, "I'm back online."
Sheeran doesn't clarify exactly what "turbulent things" he's referring to in regards to his personal life. He does flash his wedding band several times in the video. He tied the knot with his longtime love Cherry Seaborn in 2019. The couple are parents to 2-year-old daughter Lyra and 8-month-old daughter, Jupiter.
In November 2022, Sheeran shared that he planned to release his sixth album in 2023.
RELATED CONTENT:
Ed Sheeran Reacts to Losing James Bond Theme Song to Billie Eilish
Ed Sheeran Gifts Sam Smith With a 6-Foot NSFW Statue
Ed Sheeran's New Song Includes Audio of Pregnant Wife Cherry
Related Gallery