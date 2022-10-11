Ed Sheeran Gifts Sam Smith With a 6-Foot NSFW Statue He Plans to Turn Into a Fountain
Ed Sheeran might just be the king of gift giving. After it was revealed that the 31-year-old British singer often pranks pal Courteney Cox by ordering her gimp masks that he hides around her house, Sam Smith shared that Sheeran recently sent them another NSFW present.
"It's actually wild. I thought it was a joke," Smith, 30, shares on Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. "It's a six-foot-two marble penis. It's two tons. I have to get it craned into my house."
Host Clarkson finds the gag to be hysterical, asking, "In your foyer? Like, what's going to happen?"
"Well, I want to turn it into a fountain, which I think will be hard to do," Smith quips.
Apparently the memorable statues are a frequent gift sent by the "Shape of You" singer.
"He gives people concrete penises. I'm not the first," Smith says of Sheeran.
Clarkson then offers to name Smith's statue and after Smith suggests "Philip" or "Kevin," they land on the host's recommendation -- the Duke of Hastings.
"Oh, I like that. I'm going to steal that," Smith insists.
Smith and Sheeran are longtime pals. Back in June, Sheeran invited Smith to join him on stage to sing a duet of Smith's hit song, "Stay With Me," in London's Wembley Stadium.
On Tuesday's show, Smith and Clarkson also sing a beautiful duet to Clarkson's hit song, "Breakaway," blending their voices perfectly.
Smith recently opened up to ET's Matt Cohen about their new music, noting, "It's time for my villain era, I think. Time to get sexy."
