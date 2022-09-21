Walking on the wild side. Sam Smith is gearing up for a whole new chapter in life.

The singer walked the red carpet at the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's 2022 Pioneer Dinner -- which honored Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson and celebrated 60 years of James Bond -- at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, and they spoke with ET's Matt Cohen about their upcoming single, "Unholy," a part of which has already been used countless TikTok posts in recent weeks.

"It's amazing. Its so exciting... [and] It's just the chorus that's out there, so I can't wait for you to hear the song. It's a wild song," Smith shared. "It's a theater show in one song, and I'm so proud of it."

With a wry smile, Smith admitted, "It's time for my villain era, I think. Time to get sexy."

What little of the new music that fans have heard has really resonated and is getting a lot of love, even without Smith having to promote it or radios spinning it. It's grown a real fan base simply through a shared appreciation.

"That's the beauty of music, I'm not in control of that. I make music, write songs, throw them out in the air, and hope that it touches people," Smith said. "So I'm very happy when it does."

According to Smith, the time is finally right for a full-scale return to the spotlight and to the world of music and creative endeavors.

"After COVID, everyone's feeling hungry to be around people again, and see people, so I'm definitely feeling that," Smith shared. "I've had a transitional three years in my life. I turned 30, I think I know what I want to say now, I think I know who I am a bit more, and I'm ready to have fun."

Smith's new song, "Unholy," featuring Kim Petras, drops Sept. 22.

Sam Smith Admits He's In Love But Says His Music Will 'Never Be That Happy' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sam Smith Shares Details About Their 'Stunning' Hair Transplant

Sam Smith Reveals They '100 Percent' Had Coronavirus But Did Not Get Tested

Sam Smith Explains Why They Changed 'To Die For' Album Title and Its Release Date

Sam Smith Announces Preference for They/Them Pronouns After a 'Lifetime of Being at War With My Gender'