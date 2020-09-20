Eddie Murphy proves it's never too late to win an Emmy! The 59-year-old actor and comedian landed his first win on Saturday during the 72nd Creative Arts Emmys for his role guest hosting Saturday Night Live.

Murphy celebrated the win for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series with an acceptance speech seemingly taped in his home with his GRAMMY and several other trophies behind him.

"Thank you to everybody at the Emmys," he says, laughing. "Thank you so much for giving me an Emmy. I don't have an Emmy. It's been 40 years since I started Saturday Night Live, this is my first Emmy, so thank you so much."

In addition to this year's win, Murphy has four prior nominations, dating back to 1983 when he was a cast member on SNL.

Murphy's triumphant return to SNL took place in Dec. 2019. In his speech, he thanked the show's cast and crew and producer Lorne Michaels.

"This was a very, very special thing for me to come back and have the show turn out the way it did. I'm still floating from it," he adds, grinning.

Check out Eddie Murphy's #Emmy acceptance speech for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series for @nbcsnl. Congrats again, Eddie! pic.twitter.com/o2Tuptr8HV — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2020

Hosted by Nicole Byer, the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys were handed out over five nights, culminating in a live broadcast on Saturday on FXX. The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards air 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Sunday on ABC.

