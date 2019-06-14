Edith Gonzalez Laid to Rest in Intimate Private Funeral in Mexico

Rest in peace, Edith Gonzalez.

The legendary Mexican actress died on Thursday after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was 54.

On Friday, Gonzalez’s body was laid to rest in Mexico City at Panteón Francés cemetary. Gonzalez’s husband, Lorenzo Lazo, their 14-year-old daughter, Constanza, and the actress' mother, Ofelia Fuentes, were in attendance along with family members and close friends.

Earlier in the day, fans paid tribute to Gonzalez at a memorial service held at teatro Jorge Negrete. Those in attendance included Andrea Noli, Mauricio Islas, Sherlyn, Yadhira Carillo, Juan Osorio, Fernando Carrillo, Maribel Guardia, and Vanessa Claudio, among others.

Inside the theater, the stage was adorned with white flowers and photos of Gonzalez.

“Viva México, viva mi niña que se nos fue,” Fuentes said upon taking the stage to share a few words with the crowd. “I don’t have the words to thank my pueblo, my México, my little one is gone, but my pueblo remains, my México, thank you.”

Two members of the iconic music group Pandora, Isabel Lascurain and Mayte Lascurain, also took to the stage to sing “Si Nos Dejan” with a mariachi. The classic song, written by Jose Alfredo Jimenez Sandoval, translates to “if they leave us.”

Gonzalez began her career as a child actor in the late 1970s and rose to fame with lead roles in Corazón Salvaje, DoñaBarbara, Los ricos también lloran and Salomé. The beloved actress continued to work up until her death. Her most recent work included being a judge on the Mexican reality show This Is My Style.

For more on Gonzalez's funeral and memorial service, watch the video below:



