EJ Johnson is not bowing to social media pressures. The 26-year-old TV personality took to the comments section on his Instagram page, after several commenters noted that he had been posting selfies without publicly acknowledging the recent death of his close friend, Lyric McHenry.

“I’m going to make this clear to everyone,” Johnson wrote. “There will be no mourning post because I’m not going to reduce a 25yr friendship to 1 Instagram post.”

At the end of the comment, the EJNYC star added, “Please respect my privacy and my process.”

Johnson’s longtime friend and co-star on EJNYC, McHenry, was found unconscious and unresponsive lying on the sidewalk in New York City earlier this month. She was transported to a hospital and later pronounced deceased. An official cause of death has not been announced.

McHenry was also a producer on EJNYC, which aired for one season on E! in 2016.

Though Johnson is clearly not interested in posting about his friend’s death on social media, the reality star had celebrated McHenry’s birthday a week before her death in a touching post.

“Happy birthday to my best friend who has strutted with me in princess gowns since day 1 @lyric_leigh words cannot express how much I love and appreciate you in my life,” Johnson wrote at the time. “Your constant love, respect and companionship gives me the confidence to live my truth every single day and I am so blessed that even as baby divas we recognised the greatness in each other. I love you #leoseason #teamthis.”

