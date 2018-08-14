Lyric McHenry, 'EJNYC' Reality Star, Dead at 26

Reality star Lyric McHenry has died.

ET has learned that, on Tuesday morning, police found a 26-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive, lying on the sidewalk in the vicinity of Undercliff Avenue and Boscobel Place in New York City. There were no obvious signs of trauma observed. Emergency Medical Services responded to the location and transported the woman to Bronx Lebanon Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The medical examiner will determine McHenry's cause of death at a later date, and the investigation remains ongoing. According to multiple reports, a small Ziploc bag of cocaine was found on McHenry's body.

On Monday night, McHenry had taken to her Instagram Story to upload videos of her birthday celebrations out at The Frederick Hotel, SoHo Grand Hotel and Dream Downtown in New York. In one video, she is outside with a friend who says, "It's her birthday."

McHenry, a longtime friend of reality star EJ Johnson, appeared on E!'s EJNYC and was also a producer on the show. Just last week, Johnson took to Instagram to wish McHenry a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to my best friend who has strutted with my in princess gowns since day 1 @lyric_leigh," Johnson wrote. "Words cannot express how much I love and appreciate you in my life. Your constant love, respect and companionship gives me the confidence to live my truth every single day and I am so blessed that even as baby divas we recognized the greatness in each other. I love you ❤️ #leoseason #teamthis"

