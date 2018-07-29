Orlando Bloom, Liv Tyler and More Attend 'Ladies of London' Star Annabelle Neilson's Funeral

Several celebrities paid their respects to British model and reality star Annabelle Neilson.

Neilson, 58, passed away on July 12, reportedly of natural causes at her Oakley Gardens home in London. On Friday, a funeral service was held for Neilson at St Paul’s Church in Knightsbridge, where several celebrities attended.

In attendance were supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, who are seen entering the funeral in pictures published by the Daily Mail. According to the Daily Mail, both actually spoke during the services, giving a reading together at the lectern.

Orlando Bloom and his Lord of the Rings co-star Liv Tyler also attended the funeral, with Bloom arriving on a motorcycle.

Nielson worked as a model and was close friends with Campbell and Moss. She was also extremely close with fashion designer Alexander McQueen, whom he considered his muse until his suicide in 2010. In 2014, she starred on Ladies of London, a reality show chronicling six women and their lives in London. She departed the show in 2015, signalling her departure with a poignant farewell.

"These are the ladies I love and are my real friends!!" she said on Instagram at the time. "I'm blessed and grateful to say [farewell]!! I wouldn't say it's been a ride, possibly a disappointment but we all make mistakes ... See you on the other side."

She also authored a series of children's books called The Me Me Me's.

