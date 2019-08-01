Eliza Dushku and Husband Peter Palandjian Welcome Baby Boy

Eliza Dushku and her husband, Peter Palandjian, are brand new parents!

The couple announced on Thursday that they'd welcomed their first child together with a heartwarming snapshot posted to Instagram, showing Palandjian holding their bundle of joy high into the sky, in an homage to The Lion King.

"Our BABY = #Bourne," the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum captioned the cute pic, adding, "Can you feel the love, Philip “Bourne” !? 🦁🥰😝 So 🙏 for all this love ♥️," an adorable reference to TheLion King tune "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."

The excited couple didn't share baby Philip's actual birthday in the post, but fans are no doubt excited to see what cute baby pics the couple will be sharing over the coming weeks.

When it came to other important events in the actress' life, she's previously put some distance between when it happened and when she shared the news.

For example, Dushku and Palandjian got engaged in June of 2017 and married on Aug. 18, 2018. The bride shared the exciting news on social media a month later, posting photos from their wedding day.

Palandjian, 55, is a former professional tennis player from Boston, a Harvard grad and is currently the CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation. He also has four children from a previous relationship.

Congrats to the happy couple!

