Eliza Dushku is going to be a mom!

The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress is pregnant with her first child with husband Peter Palandjian. The expectant mother debuted her adorable baby bump at the Mapplethorpe screening hosted by Samuel Goldwyn Films with The Cinema Society at Cinepolis Chelsea in NYC on Thursday, Valentine's Day.

Dushku looked glowing in a fitted black long sleeve shirt with pleather pants and boots, as she posed next to her smiling husband. “We’re just very excited,” Dushku, 38, told Us Weekly, who was first to report the news. ET has reached out to the actress’ reps for comment.

Dushku and Palandjian got engaged in June of 2017 and married on Aug. 18, 2018. The bride shared the exciting news on social media a month later, sharing photos from their wedding day.

“♥️♥️ 8.18.18,” she wrote alongside an Instagram slideshow.

Palandjian, 55, is a former professional tennis player from Boston, a Harvard grad and is currently the CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation. He also has four children from a previous relationship.

Dushku joins a slew of celebrities who are pregnant, including Jessica Simpson, Alexa PenaVega and Meghan Markle.

