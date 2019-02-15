News

Eliza Dushku Is Pregnant With First Child With Husband Peter Palandjian

By Liz Calvario‍
Eliza Dushku and Husband Peter
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Eliza Dushku is going to be a mom!

The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress is pregnant with her first child with husband Peter Palandjian. The expectant mother debuted her adorable baby bump at the Mapplethorpe screening hosted by Samuel Goldwyn Films with The Cinema Society at Cinepolis Chelsea in NYC on Thursday, Valentine's Day.

Dushku looked glowing in a fitted black long sleeve shirt with pleather pants and boots, as she posed next to her smiling husband. “We’re just very excited,” Dushku, 38, told Us Weekly, who was first to report the news. ET has reached out to the actress’ reps for comment.

Eliza Dushku baby bump
Jim Spellman/WireImage
Eliza Dushku and Husband Peter
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Dushku and Palandjian got engaged in June of 2017 and married on Aug. 18, 2018. The bride shared the exciting news on social media a month later, sharing photos from their wedding day.

“♥️♥️ 8.18.18,” she wrote alongside an Instagram slideshow.

View this post on Instagram

♥️♥️ 8.18.18

A post shared by Official Eliza Dushku (@elizadushku) on

Palandjian, 55, is a former professional tennis player from Boston, a Harvard grad and is currently the CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation. He also has four children from a previous relationship.

Dushku joins a slew of celebrities who are pregnant, including Jessica Simpson, Alexa PenaVega and Meghan Markle.

See more of the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy journey in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Eliza Dushku Breaks Silence on Michael Weatherly Harassment Allegations

Surprise! Eliza Dushku Marries Peter Palandjian

Watch Pregnant Amy Schumer Make a Gender Announcement

Meghan Markle's Best Pregnancy Looks So Far | Spilling the Royal Tea

Related Gallery

 